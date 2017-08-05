Standard security at Lambeau for Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers fans get their first real glimpse of the team off the practice field Saturday night.

It's Packers Family Night.

The team wants to remind fans that security will be just like it is for a regular season game.

There will be metal detectors and you can't bring in things like purses, backpacks and diaper bags.

"We have a clear bag policy, the bag has to be 12 by 6, We do sell them in the Packers Pro Shop. So, rather than bringing in a large purse, you can bring in this clear bag, put stuff inside that bag and as long as it's at 12 by 6, you can get through security with it," Fan Development Manager Kandi Goltz told WBAY.

Blankets, extra clothes, small cameras and cell phones are all okay as long as they are not carried inside a bag.

The parking lot opens at 1:30 pm and stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m..