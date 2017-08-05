Sikh community honoring, remembering victims on 5-year anniversa - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sikh community honoring, remembering victims on 5-year anniversary of temple shooting

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- Members of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek say this weekend is a time for honor and remembrance, five years after a gunman killed five people at the building.

"This weekend is special for us," says Rahul Dubey. He is the godson of Satwant Kaleka, who was killed in the 2012 shooting. "We commemorate our souls who passed away."

Dubey says mourning the loss is still hard, but time and faith are helping temple members heal.

"The faith always teaches you to be one good person and you to be loving and caring not just for yourself, not just for immediate family, but for your community. Since those five years happened, there's a lot of changes, a lot of positive energy in the society, in this community," says Dubey.

Members of the Sikh temple say perseverance, unity and understanding are the core messages they hope the nation has taken from the tragedy.

