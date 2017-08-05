Man shot Friday night on Madison's northeast side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man shot Friday night on Madison's northeast side

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler Courtesy: Jessica Wiebler

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is expected to survive after being shot on Madison's northeast side Friday night.

At about 9:30, the sound of gunshots was reported on Troy Drive. Police found shell casings and blood in an apartment on Troy, near Northport Drive. While police were still on scene, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound checked in to an emergency room. He's expected to survive.

Police didn't have any suspect information to give 27 News when we called overnight, but they do have good leads. Officials tell us the suspect and victim know each other, so this was not a random crime.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.