Man shot Friday night on Madison's northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is expected to survive after being shot on Madison's northeast side Friday night.

At about 9:30, the sound of gunshots was reported on Troy Drive. Police found shell casings and blood in an apartment on Troy, near Northport Drive. While police were still on scene, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound checked in to an emergency room. He's expected to survive.

Police didn't have any suspect information to give 27 News when we called overnight, but they do have good leads. Officials tell us the suspect and victim know each other, so this was not a random crime.