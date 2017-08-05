UPDATE: Crash causes 4+ mile backup on I-94 westbound Saturday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT State traffic officials report all lanes are now clear from this incident.

******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused 4+ miles of backup.

******

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Cars are backed up for at least four miles on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties Saturday morning.

WISDOT reported a crash happened at about 8:30 on I-94 westbound near mile marker 254, close to Marshall. Dane County Communications tells 27 News as many as five cars could be involved, and at least one person was taken to the hospital. As of 10:15, two left lanes are closed and officials are flagging traffic in another direction.

This is a developing story. 27 News will continue to update this post as we learn more.