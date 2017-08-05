UPDATE: Crash causes 4+ mile backup on I-94 westbound Saturday morning

A man is expected to survive after being shot on Madison's northeast side Friday night.More >>
Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused 4+ miles of backup.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
Top Walker administration officials pitched their incentive package aimed at luring Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to Wisconsin at a public hearing Thursday, but they faced some tough questions from Democratic lawmakers.More >>
As hundreds of the world's fittest competitors arrive in Madison for the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, it's a dream come true for one local woman.More >>
A stray badger has caused a stir on the University of Colorado campus. Officials are warning students that “Badgers can be extremely dangerous,”More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says leaking classified information isn't the fault of journalists and the problem instead lies with "the leaker ... "More >>
Friday marked the second day of the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. It's not an exaggeration to say people come from all over the world to compete as well as watch the event here in Madison.More >>
A jury sentenced Brendan Dassey to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Teresa Halbach.More >>
All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 73 at Feenstra Road south of Marshall reopened about 8:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
One of the suspects in the Slender Man stabbing case takes a unique defense.More >>
A total solar eclipse later this month is a once-in-a-century event; the last time this many Americans could see one was back in 1918.More >>
