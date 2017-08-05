UPDATE: 13 people hurt after series of crashes in heavy I-94 traffic

A Madison man has been arrested in a weekend stabbing.More >>
A Madison man has been arrested in a weekend stabbing.More >>
The Crawford County Sheriff's Department got a report that 28 porta potties were stolen from the Country on the River Grounds near the town of Bridgeport.More >>
A woman who prosecutors say was the key suspect in a large drug distribution ring will spend six years in prison.More >>
Friday marked the second day of the CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. It's not an exaggeration to say people come from all over the world to compete as well as watch the event here in Madison.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
Top Walker administration officials pitched their incentive package aimed at luring Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to Wisconsin at a public hearing Thursday, but they faced some tough questions from Democratic lawmakers.More >>
Former Democratic state Rep. Brett Hulsey, of Madison, has filed paperwork to run for governor.More >>
Wisconsin officials are requesting proposals for a substance abuse recovery charter school scheduled to open next year.More >>
Police: situation of a woman who reportedly hit parked car early Friday while allegedly passed out from heroin use could have been a lot worse.More >>
A man is expected to survive after being shot on Madison's northeast side Friday night.More >>
As hundreds of the world's fittest competitors arrive in Madison for the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, it's a dream come true for one local woman.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Packers fans get their first real glimpse of the team off the practice field Saturday night.More >>
If you're heading to the Wisconsin State Fair, there's a little known secret to parking.More >>