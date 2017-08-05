UPDATE: 13 people hurt after series of crashes in heavy I-94 traffic

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A driver who lost control of a vehicle ended up causing two, separate crashes and backups along I-94 near Lake Mills.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a driver drifted into the median around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver over-corrected and lost control, hitting the guard rail. That person was not hurt, but the incident caused a chain reaction of other crashes.



Four cars were involved in a second crash that left six people hurt and blocked the westbound lanes of traffic, according to State Patrol officials who are investigating.



Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a third crash that happened nearly two miles away in the backup of traffic. Five cars crashed, completely blocking the westbound lanes, and seven people were taken to the hospital.



Officials say traffic was backed up 8.5 miles during these incidents but all lanes of traffic were reopened by 10 a.m. Every person who was hurt is expected to be alright.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WisDOT State traffic officials report all lanes are now clear from this incident.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused 4+ miles of backup.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- Cars are backed up for at least four miles on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties Saturday morning.

WISDOT reported a crash happened at about 8:30 on I-94 westbound near mile marker 254, close to Marshall. Dane County Communications tells 27 News as many as five cars could be involved, and at least one person was taken to the hospital. As of 10:15, two left lanes are closed and officials are flagging traffic in another direction.

This is a developing story. 27 News will continue to update this post as we learn more.