Madison Police: medical response could have played out very differently

MADISON (WKOW) -- The situation of a woman who reportedly hit a parked car early Friday night that resulted in Portage Road being blocked off for a while could have been a blessing in disguise.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog this morning reports officers found the woman passed out behind the wheel after witnesses said she'd traveled westbound on Dwight Drive, drove through a stop sign and hit the car on Portage Road.

Fire Department responders administered Naloxone on scene and revived the 26-year-old woman after breaking the passenger window to get to her. At the hospital, she admitted to buying heroin and snorting it.

The chief's blog notes that the situation could have been much worse. He writes that if the woman had not run into the parked car, she would have continued into Reindahl Park, which he says was full of children and adults at the time.

The woman, who police identified to Channel 27 News as Christen Lee Starke of Sherwood, faces charges of OWI first offense, reckless driving and possession of heroin.