Packers sign TE Byrd, CB Waters goes on IR

The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Emanuel Byrd and placed CB Herb Waters on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Byrd was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs on May 9, but was released on Aug. 1. After playing quarterback and tight end for two years at Georgia Military College, he appeared in 21 games in two seasons as a tight end at Marshall University, totaling 456 yards on 45 receptions (10.1 avg.) with four touchdowns for the Thundering Herd.