Packers sign TE Byrd, CB Waters goes on IR - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers sign TE Byrd, CB Waters goes on IR

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Emanuel Byrd and placed CB Herb Waters on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Byrd was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs on May 9, but was released on Aug. 1. After playing quarterback and tight end for two years at Georgia Military College, he appeared in 21 games in two seasons as a tight end at Marshall University, totaling 456 yards on 45 receptions (10.1 avg.) with four touchdowns for the Thundering Herd.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.