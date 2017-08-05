Volunteers search for invasive species across Wisconsin

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people headed out to 18 different waterways across the state Saturday for Invasive Species Snapshot Day.

The event is hosted by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, to get a closer look at invasive species.



27 News caught up with people learning what to look for at the Token Creek Conservancy in DeForest, before they headed out to identify invasive species on the water.

"What makes invasive species invasive, is that it causes harm and comes in, takes over, and pushes out beneficial and native plants," says Amanda Perdzock, aquatic and invasive species director with River Alliance of Wisconsin.

Organizers say the information gathered during the event will help DNR officials and other local organizations know where invasive species treatment is most needed.