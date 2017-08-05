National Mustard Day draws crowd to Middleton, supports cancer research

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Thousands gathered Saturday at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton for National Mustard Day.

Half of the money raised at the Mustard Challenge goes to pediatric cancer research. The challenge had people eating cups of mustard.

Mustard experts say National Mustard day is all about remembering the little things in life.

"I know people look at mustard as a very common condiment, something you take for granted, but, there's a lot to mustard, and when you think about it there's a lot to the little things in life, and that's what we're celebrating -- those little things in life," says Barry Levenson, the curator of the Mustard Museum.

For those who wanted some food with their mustard, the event had lots of choices, along with music and games.