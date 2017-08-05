National Mustard Day draws crowd to Middleton, supports cancer research

A man is expected to survive after being shot on Madison's northeast side Friday night.More >>
Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused 4+ miles of backup.More >>
Prosecutors say the actor who played Luke Duke on the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" walked behind a female cast member during a rehearsal for a show in Massachusetts and grabbed her buttocks.More >>
Top Walker administration officials pitched their incentive package aimed at luring Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to Wisconsin at a public hearing Thursday, but they faced some tough questions from Democratic lawmakers.More >>
As hundreds of the world's fittest competitors arrive in Madison for the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, it's a dream come true for one local woman.More >>
If you're heading to the Wisconsin State Fair, there's a little known secret to parking.More >>
The Green Bay middle school named for the Packers' most famous coach will be getting its coach.More >>
If you're feeling like a good Jump Around, you can hop over to the world's biggest bounce house on Milwaukee's lakefront.More >>
A stray badger has caused a stir on the University of Colorado campus. Officials are warning students that “Badgers can be extremely dangerous,”More >>
Sen. Tammy Baldwin says a bipartisan Wisconsin commission that signs off on federal nominees never approved a Milwaukee attorney that President Donald Trump has picked to fill a federal appellate court vacancy.More >>
The Monarch Butterfly, one of the most Regal and beautiful parts of the summer, but their numbers have made a startling decline over in recent years The Monarchs we see in Wisconsin are part of the "Great Lakes Population" and are the only ones that migrate to Mexico every year.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says leaking classified information isn't the fault of journalists and the problem instead lies with "the leaker ... "More >>
