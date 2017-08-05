Brewers shut out Rays behind Davies

Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>
The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.More >>
Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus is finding peace on the practice field after a personal tragedy this spring.More >>
The Badgers football team will be starting the season in the top ten. Wisconsin checks in at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This is the first time the Badgers have been in the preseason top ten since 2011. Wisconsin finished last season with a 11-3 record.More >>
Coming out of high school, one of Nick Nelson's top priorities was to test himself against the best. He'll soon get that chance. The Hawaii transfer is penciled in as the Badgers' starting cornerback.More >>
