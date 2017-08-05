Children's Business Fair puts kids in the role of entrepreneur

VERONA (WKOW) -- A new event is helping kids in the Madison area become entrepreneurs.

The Children's Business Fair brought kids between six and 15-years-old together in Verona Saturday. The children were asked to create a product or a service, develop a brand and build a marketing strategy.

The marketplace at the Holiday Inn gave them a chance to meet customers.

"They can be creative and make some product or do some service, that's the main key, and then from here they are learning how to approach adults without being shy and reach them; how to talk to them," says organizer Jerina Vincent, with JNJ Craftworks in Verona.

Vincent tells 27 News the fair is a way to get kids to put their creative genius to the test during the summer, when school is out of session.