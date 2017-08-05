Fans make Packers Family Night a tradition

Packers fans get their first real glimpse of the team off the practice field Saturday night.

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Lambeau Field was full of green and gold again Saturday night, for the annual Packers Family Night.

The special scrimmage aired on WKOW, giving fans a chance to see the Pack in action. Plus, they had some fun before the practice on the field. Many got together to tailgate just as they would before a game.

One Sauk City family has made Family Night a family tradition.

"Ever since then brought my daughter and my son and every year we look forward to it," says Brad Lehman.

The event had to be delayed a bit as storms came through. Lambeau Field's bowl was cleared until the storms passed. 70-thousand fans showed up to watch the practice.