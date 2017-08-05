Packers hold annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field

Thunder storms delayed the 17th annual Packers Family Night, but over 60 thousand fans still filled Lambeau Field to watch the Packers' eighth practice of the preseason.

The official attendance for Family Night was reported as 63,185.

Family Night is glorified practice that gives newcomers to the team a taste of what game day is like in Green Bay, even veterans on the team still enjoy the atmosphere created at Family Night.

"Well, whenever we get to step on Lambeau Field it's always special so we have to bring the intensity, which we did tonight." Said defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

The Packers are off on Sunday, they will practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week before hosting Philadelphia on Thursday for their first preseason game of this season.

For more information on the Packers preseason schedule, click here.