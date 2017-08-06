Man arrested for 4th OWI after crashing his pickup truck in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- A man was arrested Saturday for 4th OWI after crashing his pickup truck in Rock County.

Police said it happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 11 near S. River Road in Janesville.

Investigators said 61-year-old Gary B. McCumber was driving westbound when he drifted onto the shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail. The pickup truck then flipped over the guardrail, before landing on a bike path.

Rock County Deputies and Janesville Fire and EMS personnel responded and removed McCumber from the pickup. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital. He was the only person in the truck.

Deputies smelled alcohol coming from McCumber, who admitted he had been drinking before the crash. He was arrested for fourth offense OWI, a felony in Wisconsin.

McCumber was also cited for other crash related violations.