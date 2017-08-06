Firefighter Fun Day proves to be a win-win for firefighters and - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Firefighter Fun Day proves to be a win-win for firefighters and the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds showed up to fire station five today in Madison for the team's fourth annual Firefighter Fun Day. Organizers say it's a chance for first responders to meet and interact with the people they serve everyday.

The firehouse had lots of things for people and their families to do. The station gave tours, showed off their fire trucks and let people get a look inside their ambulances.

"We think it's really important for us to get to meet the people. The city is really supportive, the people are really supportive and it's important to get to know the public when we're not in a crisis situation," says Ruth Savard, one of the stations firefighters.

Organizers say if you missed today's get together, fear not. Station nine will be hosting their Firefighter Fun Day in two weeks.

