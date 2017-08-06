CrossFit Games to come to a close in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CrossFit Games to come to a close in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One man and one woman will be crowned the fittest on earth.  Sunday is the fourth and final day of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games at the Alliant Energy Center.

The events begin at 9:00 a.m.  As with the previous days of competition, individual men and women as well as teens, masters and teams will participate in various challenges.  An event for the individuals is named in honor of the host city, the Madison Triplet.  The other event for the individuals is to be announced. 

If you're heading downtown to the CrossFit Games or for any other reason, traffic will be heaviest when the games begin in the morning and when they're scheduled to wrap up at about 6:00 p.m.  

