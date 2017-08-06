Young man seriously injured after UTV rollover accident in Darlington Saturday

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old man has been hospitalized in serious condition after a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Darlington early Saturday night. A 22-year-old woman passenger also was slightly injured.

Darlington police arrived a little after six p.m. near Galena and Ravine Streets to find Brayden McDonald and Haleigh Sonsalla, both of Darlington, overturned on the UTV.

Investigators say McDonald, who was driving, had made a u-turn on Galena when the vehicle rolled over. He was later taken by MedFlight to UW Hospital. Sonsalla refused treatment at the scene.

Darlington Police say it's against the law to operate an ATV or UTV on Galena Street as it's not an approved route.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The case remains under investigation and charges are pending.