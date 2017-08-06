Wisconsin gets funding reprieve for homeless veterans - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin gets funding reprieve for homeless veterans

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's administration has decided to extend funding to house homeless veterans at state homes in King and Union Grove.
   The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that state officials learned late Friday they would receive the money for another year to give them time to consider overhauling its programs to qualify for more permanent funding.
   State officials learned in June that federal reimbursements for the homeless housing programs at King and Union Grove would end in September.
   The Journal Sentinel reports that the funding system was changed to make money available through competitive grants.
   Other states changed their operations but Wisconsin didn't. State Veterans Affairs Secretary Daniel Zimmerman said he didn't make changes because federal officials assured him Wisconsin's funding was safe.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.