Evansville man arrested for OWI after rolling vehicle in Green County

TOWN OF BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- Green County sheriff's officials have arrested an Evansville man for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash.

Authorities say Mitchell Moran, 26, was driving on Highway C in the town of Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he missed a curve and rolled his car near Brooklyn-Albany Road. He was hurt along with three of his passengers. One of them was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say Moran faces a first offense OWI charge and was also cited for having marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic offenses. A passenger in the vehicle, Dustin Winkers, 28, of Belleville, was also arrested on a probation hold. 

The vehicle had severe damage and had to be towed from the crash site.

