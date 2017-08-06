Souza's homer in 9th lifts Rays over Brewers 2-1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Souza's homer in 9th lifts Rays over Brewers 2-1

Posted: Updated:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -

Steven Souza Jr. homered off Milwaukee reliever Jacob Barnes leading off the ninth inning Sunday to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2-1 win over the Brewers.
   Souza's 24th home run helped the Rays salvage a win in a three-game series in which they scored only two runs. It was Souza's first walkoff homer with the Rays.
   Most of the game was a pitchers' duel between the Rays' Chris Archer and the Brewers' Jimmy Nelson.
   Tommy Hunter (1-2) got the win after tossing 1 1/3 innings of relief.
   Barnes (3-3) threw only two pitches in relief of Nelson, who gave up one run on six hits while striking out nine in eight innings.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.