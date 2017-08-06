Cop on a rooftop raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- DONUT worry if you see a police officer on a Dunkin’ Donuts rooftop on Friday, August 11.

That day, law enforcement officers in Wisconsin will take their levels of commitment to new heights as they stake out 50 Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

On Monday, Deputy Lori Casper of the Dane County Sheriff's Office, her son Special Olympics athlete Jake Casper, and fellow athlete and friend David Thompson stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Officers are expected to hit the roofs for the 6th Annual Cop on a Rooftop beginning at 6am, with high hopes to top last year’s donation total of $60,500 from 46 Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops.

In return for the police officers doing time at their restaurants, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee coupon.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (LETR) is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics.

