Worldwide visitors reflect on time in Madison during CrossFit Games

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the final day of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games wrap up in Madison, visitors from across the world say they're impressed with the state's capital city.

Throughout the weekend, the CrossFit Games saw at least 16,000 spectators a day to the Alliant Energy Center, including many who've traveled thousands of miles to see the fittest athletes compete.

"It's been really exciting," said Kristen Antioho, who drove five hours in from Grand Rapids, Michigan, enjoyed her first time in Madison. "It's been awesome, our hotel is downtown right by the Capitol so we were able to walk around see the farmers market, see some local night life, it's been really cool."

Many visitors drove up to Madison from across North America, including some who flew overseas.

Robin Booth flew in from Capetown, South Africa.

"It's about 35 to 37 hours [trip]," said Booth, who has always wanted to see the games in person. "To actually come here and be part of this whole festival and to experience Madison as as well, it's well worth the trip."

Another group that flew overseas is the family of CrossFit Games competitor from Iceland, Sara Sigmundsdottir.

"Madison is so warming, you see the people, you see the smiles and everything is going well, you feel so welcome here," said Sigmundur Eythorson, Sigmundsdottir's father.

Madison Area Sports Commission Vice President Jamie Patrick says the games have had a big financial impact on the city.

"I've heard from grocery stores, from restaurants, from CrossFit affiliates that they've been busy this week and have had just a great time," said Patrick.

Patrick says the games brought in at least $7,000,000 in direct spending alone. He, along with CrossFit officials, are looking at ways to keep CrossFit an integral part in Madison.

"We're going to continue to look at ways that we can embrace the event and hone it and make it feel special and spectacular and help the rest of our community aware," said Patrick.

Madison will host the CrossFit Games until, at least, 2019.