60th year of Tallman Arts Festival in Janesville

All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused miles of backup.More >>
A young man was seriously injured and a woman passenger was slightly harmed when the UTV they were in rolled over in Darlington early Saturday night.More >>
A man was arrested Saturday for 4th OWI after crashing his pickup truck in Rock County. Police said it happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 11 near S. River Road in Janesville.More >>
One man and one woman will be crowned the fittest on earth.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Lambeau Field was full of green and gold again Saturday night, for the annual Packers Family Night.More >>
Thousands gathered Saturday at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton for National Mustard Day.More >>
A pair of 80 year-old twins and their two younger brothers competed together on Saturday at the Woodson YMCA Triathlon at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.More >>
Former Democratic state Rep. Brett Hulsey, of Madison, has filed paperwork to run for governor.More >>
Wisconsin officials are requesting proposals for a substance abuse recovery charter school scheduled to open next year.More >>
Police: situation of a woman who reportedly hit parked car early Friday while allegedly passed out from heroin use could have been a lot worse.More >>
