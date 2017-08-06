60th year of Tallman Arts Festival in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Art lovers from all over the area are in Janesville this weekend for the 60th annual Tallman Arts Festival.

The festival at the Rock County Historical Society showcases work from local and regional artists to raise money for the organization.

There are some new activities this year, including an antique gun show and a silent auction.

Organizers say the festival has lasted six decades thanks to the artists.

"A big part of our success is the diversity of artists," says Mike Reuter, executive director of the historical society. "We have a lot of jewelers, yard art, fiber artists, painters, so that really helps bring the crowds out, too, those people who love art."

Organizers say this is the biggest fundraiser of the year with close to two thousand people stopping by the festival today.