'You are Beautiful' mural in Madison supports LGBT artists

MADISON (WKOW) -- Artists in Madison are unveiling a first-of-its-kind mural honoring the LGBT community.



The mural on the Art In Gallery on E. Washington Avenue was created by the ArtWrite Collective. The group works with minority and LGBT artists as part of an international movement that started with a man from Madison. They came together Sunday to show off the new work and collect donations for the organization.

Artists say a man named Saul started the "You are Beautiful" movement after moving from Madison to Chicago. He started putting up signs around his neighborhood and the city encouraging all people to embrace their beauty. He was later murdered.

Wendi Kent, an artist, says the group wants to carry on his legacy in his hometown.

"I come from a big city where street and public art is a big thing," Kent tells 27 News. "One of the first things I noticed when I moved here was the lack of art and I wanted to make this happen."

The mural is at 1444 E. Washington Avenue in Madison, which is near the Yahara River and Dickinson Street.