West Allis officer hurt in hit & run crash

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Police believe the driver of a truck that crashed into a squad car Saturday night in West Allis was under the influence.

Police say the pick up truck flipped after hitting the squad around 9 p.m. at the intersection of 91st and National in West Allis. The driver got out of the pickup truck and ran away, according to police, but he was caught a few blocks away and arrested for OWI and hit and run.



The crash destroyed the garden at the Chef Paz Restaurant, damaging a railing and spilling over plantings.

"I was resting because it was time to close my restaurant and I see the accident. The car was coming through the air and impacting my garden, destroy all of my garden," Maritza Paz tells our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV.

Four people were hurt, including the police officer, the driver of the truck, his passenger and a pedestrian who was standing on the corner at the time of the crash. The officer and truck driver have minor injuries.



Police say the officer was not responding to an emergency and not traveling with its lights or siren on. Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.