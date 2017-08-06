Officials: Merrimac man faces 5th OWI after crashing car, resisting arrest

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Merrimac man is in custody after being arrested for his fifth OWI offense Saturday evening.

A witness called for help after seeing a man speeding down Highway W in the town of Greenfield around 6 p.m. He lost control of his car around a curve, hit a power pole wire and some trees and stopped in the ditch, according to Sauk County sheriff's officials. The witness said the driver got out of the car and walked to a home nearby.



Deputies found Jason A. Fernald, 44, at that home with minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital and then taken to the Sauk County Jail. He faces charges of fifth offense OWI, resisting arrest and discharging bodily fluid at an officer, and other traffic offenses, including open intoxicants.