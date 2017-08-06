Manufacturer says corrosion caused ride to break apart

All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused miles of backup.More >>
A young man was seriously injured and a woman passenger was slightly harmed when the UTV they were in rolled over in Darlington early Saturday night.More >>
A man is expected to survive after being shot on Madison's northeast side Friday night.More >>
One man and one woman will be crowned the fittest on earth.More >>
Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate/Northwestern professor and a University of Oxford finance officer have been jailed in California after eight days as fugitives in the death of a young hairdresser in Chicago.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Authorities say Mitchell Moran, 26, was driving on Highway C in the town of Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he missed a curve and rolled his car.More >>
Hundreds showed up to fire station five today in Madison for the team's fourth annual Firefighter Fun Day.More >>
It's been five years since a devastating shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek.More >>
All lanes are now open on I-94 westbound near the border of Dane and Jefferson counties after a crash caused miles of backup.More >>
A man was arrested Saturday for 4th OWI after crashing his pickup truck in Rock County. Police said it happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 11 near S. River Road in Janesville.More >>
Lambeau Field was full of green and gold again Saturday night, for the annual Packers Family Night.More >>
