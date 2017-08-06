Edgerton's Steve Stricker finishes third at 3M Championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Edgerton's Steve Stricker finishes third at 3M Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKOW) -

Steve Stricker returned to the PGA Tour Champions this weekend and finished tied for third at 18 under par at the 3M Championship in Blaine, Minnesota. 

Stricker finished with six birdies, shooting a 66 at six under par in his final round on Sunday. Stricker has now show 10 under par or better in every Champions Tour event he has played in.

Madison native Jerry Kelly shot at 67 on Sunday to finish tied for 23rd at 12 under par overall. Milwaukee native Skip Kendall shot a 69 on Sunday to finish eight under par overall.

To view a complete leader board from the 3M Championship, click here.

