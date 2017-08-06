5 Years Later: Oak Creek comes together in prayer for victims of Sikh shooting

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- The community of Oak Creek is wrapping up a weekend of remembrance, marking five years since a deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.

Temple members and community leaders gathered at the temple Sunday for prayers and reflection.



Five years ago, a white supremacist killed six worshipers, including the temple president and founder. Former police lieutenant Brian Murphy was shot while trying to stop the attack. He spoke at the gathering Sunday.

"August 5th was something that could have been avoided," Murphy told the group. "It was someone's ideology, someone's hate for something they didn't know that drove them to steal the six lives of the people who were doing nothing more than coming in to pray that day."

House Speaker Paul Ryan also shared a video message of support at the event. Oak Creek High School hosted a 6K run-walk Saturday to remember the victims on the fifth anniversary.