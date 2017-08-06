5 Years Later: Oak Creek comes together in prayer for victims of - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

5 Years Later: Oak Creek comes together in prayer for victims of Sikh shooting

Posted: Updated:

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- The community of Oak Creek is wrapping up a weekend of remembrance, marking five years since a deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.

Temple members and community leaders gathered at the temple Sunday for prayers and reflection.

Five years ago, a white supremacist killed six worshipers, including the temple president and founder. Former police lieutenant Brian Murphy was shot while trying to stop the attack. He spoke at the gathering Sunday.

"August 5th was something that could have been avoided," Murphy told the group. "It was someone's ideology, someone's hate for something they didn't know that drove them to steal the six lives of the people who were doing nothing more than coming in to pray that day." 

House Speaker Paul Ryan also shared a video message of support at the event. Oak Creek High School hosted a 6K run-walk Saturday to remember the victims on the fifth anniversary.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.