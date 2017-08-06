Kenseth grabs second place finish at Watkins Glen - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kenseth grabs second place finish at Watkins Glen

NEW YORK (AP) -

Martin Truex Jr. on a fuel-mileage gamble, holding off Matt Kenseth on the final lap to capture the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski had a big lead but was forced to pit with three laps to go. That gave the lead to Ryan Blaney, who began to run dry and had to pit before taking the white flag.

Trailing by three seconds after saving fuel for several laps, Truex assumed the lead in his No. 78 Toyota and, despite a bobble and locking the brakes as Kenseth challenged on the last lap, won for the fourth time this season.

Rookie Daniel Suarez was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer. Pole-sitter Kyle Busch was seventh.

Four races — Michigan, Bristol, Darlington and Richmond — remain before the playoffs start.

