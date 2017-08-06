Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin headed to national competition

PLYMOUTH (WKOW) -- A northeastern Wisconsin woman is representing our state at the Miss Wheelchair America national competition later this month.



Myranda Gereau, from Plymouth, was crowed Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin last February. She says it was a dream she'd hoped for since she heard about the competition when she was 16-years-old.



Gereau has muscular dystrophy, which causes muscle weakness across her body. She's been defying odds and now uses her Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin title to spread a message to a larger audience.

"I would really like other people to know that they are able to do things no matter what type of disability you have, even though it's not the 'normal' way of doing it," Gereau tells our sister station WBAY-TV.

Next week, Gereau heads to Pennsylvania for the national competition. She says whether she wins or not, the most important thing is the rule of kindness.

"I think people just need to know that, yes I'm disabled, but I still have my mind. I can still talk. I can still communicate with you," she says. "That's what I also want other people to know that are not disabled. It's okay to ask questions."