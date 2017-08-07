Officials: Intoxicated teen leads deputy on high-speed chase in southern WI

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Darlington teenager is in custody after officials say he refused to stop for a deputy in Iowa County.



According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.



Officials say Blake Herman, 17, didn't stop and led the deputy on a high-speed chase, up to 100 miles per hour. Herman drove to Highway 151 toward Dane County. Authorities tried to use stop sticks near Barneveld, but they didn't completely deflate the tires.



Herman eventually pulled over in Verona, where authorities say he was arrested for felony fleeing an officer and OWI. A passenger was also taken into custody and released.