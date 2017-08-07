Soil Sisters highlight women's contribution to farming

Dela Ends at her farm, Scotch Hill Farm, in Brodhead.

BRODHEAD (WKOW) --- Dela Ends got into the farming business more than 20 years ago.

She and her husband Tony grow organic vegetables on her farm in Brodhead.

“Vegetables, beets, peppers and onions,” Ends said.

On Sunday, they joined other growers in Green County to celebrate women in farming during the 6th Annual Soil Sisters Tour of Farms.

“We've been doing it for about eight years now,” Ends said, co-owner of Scotch Hill Farm.

The event highlights woman’s contribution to sustainable agriculture.

While farming may be seen by some as a man's domain, Ends said women are an integral part of the family farm.

“The farmers have usually had a wife that farms with them. And they just didn't get the credit for being the farmer. So I think that women work equally, they should be recognized equally.”

Experts said women represent one of the fastest growing groups of new farmers in Wisconsin. Women are the primary operators of about 11 percent of all farms in Wisconsin, more than any other state in the Midwest. Ends said that number will continue to grow.

“They're definitely more young women coming into farming. And some retired women too,” she said.

“Woman farmers have such an interesting role in agriculture because we are natural collaborators and nurturers,” said Lauren Rudersdorf, co-owner of Raleigh's Hillside Farm.

Farming may not be for all women.

“It's not a get rich business. It's hard to make it work in farming,” Ends said.

But for those who grow the food we eat, it's very rewarding.

“To feed people healthy food and watch them learn how to cook and enjoy it,” Ends said.

Wisconsin has more than 1,100 organic farms, second only to California. Farms in Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville and Brodhead were involved in the Soil Sisters event.