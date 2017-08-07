Madison Police: Man on bike tries to lure 9-year-old girl

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate a possible child enticement on the city's southwest side.



Police say at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, August 6, it was reported that a man biked to a driveway on the 6300 block of McKee Road where a 9-year-old girl was playing. The man told the girl he was there to take her home. She said she was already home. The man grabbed the girl by the arm, but the girl pulled away and ran inside.



The man is described as an African-American man who is about 40 years old and tall. He was wearing a dirty, white T-shirt and blue jeans. His bicycle was gray.



Anyone with information can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or the non-emergency dispatch at (608) 255-2345.