Marquette Co. man arrested for OWI, possession of drugs in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Westfield man was arrested for fleeing police, 4th OWI and possession of drugs in Janesville.

Sunday, August 6 around 2:30 a.m., a Janesville police officer noticed a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Parker Drive and E. Court Street. The officer tried to stop the driver, Nicholas Lavore, 35, Westfield (Marquette County), but police say he took off, all while throwing baggies out of his window.

The baggies were later determined to have about five grams of cocaine and three grams of methamphetamine in them. Lavore eventually stopped his vehicle and was arrested. He's being held at the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of:

• Felony 4th Offense operating while intoxicated
• Felony fleeing
• Felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine
• Felony possession with intent to deliver
• Probation violation

