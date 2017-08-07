RIGHT NOW: Crash on Beltline between truck and vehicle

UPDATE: The two left lanes of the Beltline going eastbound are closed because of a traffic crash.

The Department of Transportation says there are heavy delays, in excess of five miles as of 8:00 a.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a serious crash on the Beltline involving a truck and another vehicle.

Dane County Communications says it's in the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 12/18 near Stoughton Road. There are injuries, but authorities don't know the extent just yet. Expect delays in the area.

