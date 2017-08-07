RIGHT NOW: Crash on Beltline between truck and vehicle

According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure."More >>
Madison police investigate a possible child enticement on the city's southwest side.More >>
As the final day of the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games wrap up in Madison, visitors from across the world say they're impressed with the state's capital city.More >>
A Westfield man was arrested for fleeing police, 4th OWI and possession of drugs in Janesville.More >>
The community of Oak Creek is wrapping up a weekend of remembrance, marking five years since a deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.More >>
The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure."More >>
Authorities say a Merrimac man is in custody after being arrested for his fifth OWI offense Saturday evening.More >>
Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
Art lovers from all over the area are in Janesville this weekend for the 60th annual Tallman Arts Festival.More >>
Artists in Madison are unveiling a first-of-its-kind mural honoring the LGBT community.More >>
Police believe the driver of a truck that crashed into a squad car Saturday night in West Allis was under the influence.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate/Northwestern professor and a University of Oxford finance officer have been jailed in California after eight days as fugitives in the death of a young hairdresser in Chicago.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Authorities say Mitchell Moran, 26, was driving on Highway C in the town of Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he missed a curve and rolled his car.More >>
