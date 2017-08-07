Cross Plains man dies after motorcycle crash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died Saturday following a July traffic crash in Fitchburg.

Andrew Scoles, 39 of Cross Plains had been hospitalized since a single motorcycle crash on July 20. Scoles was the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle when he crashed in the 6000 block of Basswood

Scoles was transported to a local hospital following the accident. A preliminary forensic examination shows Scoles' death is the result of injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

This death remains under investigation by the City of Fitchburg Police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

