Foxconn environmental exemptions, financial incentives discussed on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week's edition of Capital City Sunday focused on the environmental exemptions and financial incentives the State of Wisconsin is prepared to offer Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Policy Programs Director Erin O'Brien and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Director of Environmental and Energy Policy Lucas Vebber discussed the proposal to waive state wetlands and waterway permits.

Jon Peacock, director of the non-profit Wisconsin Budget Project, was also on the show to discuss his organization's report on the Foxconn financial incentives - and four different scenarios that could play out for taxpayers based on the information available.

Foxconn has pledged to invest $10 billion to build a LCD display manufacturing facility that would employ at least 3,000 people in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week's edition of Capital City Sunday aired on August 6.

