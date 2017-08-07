Whitewater Police investigate hit-and-run crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Whitewater Police investigate hit-and-run crash

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near UW-Whitewater early Sunday morning.

The Whitewater Police Department says the crash happened in the 300 block of N. Tratt Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 6. Police say the vehicle that was struck was parked and there was nobody inside.

The vehicle that hit the car is described by witnesses as a darker colored pickup truck with a topper on it with silver-gray trim. Police believe the truck is likely a 2011-2014 GMC Sierra HD 2500 or 3500 model pickup truck. The truck will have heavy damage to its passenger side front corner.

Police say they do not know if the driver or any passengers of the truck were injured.

If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to call Whitewater Police at (262) 473-0555 or email at khathorn@whitewater-wi.gov.

