Man who claimed information on UW student's '08 homicide dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.



Dane County's Medical Examiner says 39-year old Andrew Scoles of Cross Plain died Saturday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in Fitchburg July 20.



Search warrant records show Scoles told authorities a former, fellow prison inmate, David Kahl, revealed to him what happened to Zimmermann, when the student was killed in April 2008 in her downtown, Madison apartment. But authorities say Scoles wanted concessions to include a possible presidential pardon of a federal conviction, before revealing what he had been told.



Kahl is currently serving a prison term for ninth offense drunk driving. Shortly after Zimmermann's homicide, court records identified Kahl as a material witness in her death. But Kahl has not been charged in connection to the student's killing.



In a February 2016 interview with 27 News, Kahl admitted to being at Zimmermann's apartment on the day of her death, but denied killing her. Kahl told 27 News he borrowed money from Zimmermann, using the ruse of the need for money for car repairs in approaching the student.



At the time of his death, Scoles was serving a federal probation term for being a felon in possession of firearms. Last year, Dane County prosecutors also charged Scoles with a similar crime, but moved to dismiss the case. Investigators have yet to comment on whether Scoles provided any information to authorities on the Zimmermann case. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Scoles emailed Zimmermann's mother, maintaining he had information, but wanted considerations in exchange for its release.

