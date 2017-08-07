PDQ to layoff nearly 315 workers come October

MADISON (WKOW) -- PDQ Food Stores incorporated plans to lay off 313 employees come October 9th of this year after the Middleton based company announced it would be selling the company to La Crosse based Kwik Trip Inc. last month.

The notice states Kwik Trip may hire some of the affected employees after the sale is complete.

In a press release from the Department of Workforce Development it says they will be working with those affected using their Dislocated Worker Program to provide transition assistance to workers, and other companies, such as suppliers and distributors.

The program also offers workshops on resume writing and interview strategies among other services. For more information on the program you can call the Dislocated worker Inquiry Line at 608.266.7406, or you can head to the program's website here.