Bucks set to hire Milt Newton as Assistant GM - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks set to hire Milt Newton as Assistant GM

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on a deal to make Milt Newton the assistant general manager for the franchise.

Newton was general manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves under Flip Saunders. Newton was a longtime member of the Washington Wizards' front office.

Milwaukee hired Jon Horst as general manager this offseason.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.