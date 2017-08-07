Regents name new panel to study hiring outside academia

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21More >>
IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."More >>
Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safetyMore >>
Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farmMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died Saturday following a July traffic crash in Fitchburg.More >>
Madison police investigate a possible child enticement on the city's southwest side.More >>
A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.More >>
The vehicles involved in a crash on the Beltline Monday morning have been towed away.More >>
The community of Oak Creek is wrapping up a weekend of remembrance, marking five years since a deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.More >>
The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure."More >>
Authorities say a Merrimac man is in custody after being arrested for his fifth OWI offense Saturday evening.More >>
Three suspects all are charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Ciara Philumalee July 28 in Madison.More >>
Art lovers from all over the area are in Janesville this weekend for the 60th annual Tallman Arts Festival.More >>
Artists in Madison are unveiling a first-of-its-kind mural honoring the LGBT community.More >>
Police believe the driver of a truck that crashed into a squad car Saturday night in West Allis was under the influence.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate/Northwestern professor and a University of Oxford finance officer have been jailed in California after eight days as fugitives in the death of a young hairdresser in Chicago.More >>
Chicago police say the Northwestern professor and the British man accused in a murder in Chicago are now in custody in California.More >>
Authorities say Mitchell Moran, 26, was driving on Highway C in the town of Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he missed a curve and rolled his car.More >>
