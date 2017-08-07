Regents name new panel to study hiring outside academia

Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory trade

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city will keep fighting President Donald Trump's immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it's illegal for the government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

Tips for parents wondering if their child is transgender, from two of America's leading experts.

How to know if your child is transgender: What experts say

A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.

Arizona woman becomes 55th sent to death row in US

Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.

A federally funded nonprofit claims an Iowa school for juvenile boys held under court order is violating their constitutional rights by not providing essential mental health care and instead relying on restraints and seclusion rooms.

A third Boy Scout has died from injuries suffered when a sailboat struck an overhanging power line on a lake east of Dallas.

Some evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump want to meet with Pope Francis to address a recent critical article in a Vatican-approved journal.

John Dumoulin, a 17-year-old high school student, is the world spreadsheet champion after winning an international Microsoft Excel competition.

'Yeah, if you could win spreadsheet title, that'd be great'

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Google's new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from an employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents have formed a new panel to work on increasing the number of job applicants with non-academic backgrounds.

Regents President John Behling on Monday released the names of regents on the panel. He says the group will review the hiring process for top positions and provide recommendations this fall.

Behling said last month that he wants leaders from outside academia, saying university hiring from the private sector is a trend.

The Legislature's finance committee added provisions in the state budget in May blocking the regents from adopting policies requiring them to consider only faculty or people with tenure or terminal degrees for top positions.

No such policy currently exists, although UW-Madison requires its chancellor and vice chancellor to hold a tenured faculty position.