Purple Brewers channel Prince for Twins trip - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Purple Brewers channel Prince for Twins trip

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers donned everything purple as they headed out for a road trip against the Minnesota Twins.

The purple wigs, purple hats and purple clothes are a nod to the late, great Prince who made home in Minnesota.

Left fielder Ryan Braun is front and center in his ruffled shirt and purple coat as the team paused for a photo in front of their airplane before the series that starts Monday in Minnesota. Second baseman Jonathan Villar won't endear himself to Brewers fans with the Minnesota Vikings jersey he put on. Pitcher Zach Davies is ready for "Purple Rain" with his purple umbrella.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose last year at his estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.