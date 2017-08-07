Purple Brewers channel Prince for Twins trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers donned everything purple as they headed out for a road trip against the Minnesota Twins.

The purple wigs, purple hats and purple clothes are a nod to the late, great Prince who made home in Minnesota.

Left fielder Ryan Braun is front and center in his ruffled shirt and purple coat as the team paused for a photo in front of their airplane before the series that starts Monday in Minnesota. Second baseman Jonathan Villar won't endear himself to Brewers fans with the Minnesota Vikings jersey he put on. Pitcher Zach Davies is ready for "Purple Rain" with his purple umbrella.

Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose last year at his estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.