WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- It was family day at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday.

But at several stands, it's always a family affair.

Right now, three generations of the Derynda family work at Derynda's Dairy Lane and two of the family's other stands.

Working at the fair has been a family tradition since the Dairy Lane opened in 1955.

"You don't get this opportunity. You might see each other at Christmas for a few hours, but we get eleven days every year, and it's like a family reunion," Kelly Hancock told WISN.

Family members joke that if someone is dating a Derynda daughter, the family screens them by having them work at the fair.

They say they plan to continue the state fair tradition for years to come.