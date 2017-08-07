Family day at the Wisconsin State Fair - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Family day at the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- It was family day at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday.
    But at several stands, it's always a family affair.    
    Right now, three generations of the Derynda family work at Derynda's Dairy Lane and two of the family's other stands.
    Working at the fair has been a family tradition since the Dairy Lane opened in 1955.
"You don't get this opportunity. You might see each other at Christmas for a few hours, but we get eleven days every year, and it's like a family reunion," Kelly Hancock told WISN.
    Family members joke that if someone is dating a Derynda daughter, the family screens them by having them work at the fair.
    They say they plan to continue the state fair tradition for years to come.

