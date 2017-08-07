UPDATE: Missing Adams County man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office has safely located 58-year-old Randal Woodard.

Authorities had been looking for Woodard after he was last seen in the City of Adams on Thursday.

No other details have been released.

*****

ADAMS (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 58-year-old Randal Woodard, last seen in the City of Adams on Thursday.

Authorities say Woodard had appointments on Friday that he did not show up for. He is described as 5'8, 222 lbs, and drives a 2001 Orange, Nissan Xterra with Wisconsin license plate 506-VBW, and has ties to both Sauk, and Milwaukee Counties.

Woodard is not wanted, nor is he a danger to the public or himself.

If you've see him you're asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or your local law enforcement agency.