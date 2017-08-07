South Madison community holds prayer walk to stop violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- A church community is taking action to stop violence in Madison.

Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor Marcus Allen hosted a prayer walk through south Madison. Dozens showed up Monday night to pray for peace and solidarity.

Pastor Allen says it was his congregation's idea.



"My heart was really broken because I asked my members how can I pray for them and I pray for almost my whole church," Allen tells 27 News. "They're dealing with so much and you feel so helpless as a pastor because you want to be able to provide the help, you want to be able to provide it, but I know I can't help everybody, but I can provide some type of hope that things will get better. They don't have to stay this way."



Angela Haskin is a member of the congregation and walked alongside her community. She says families need to step up get involved to stop the violence.

"It's time to get out, to let the world know, rather, that everyone knows we won't tolerate this violence," Haskin says. "We've got to give our children something different to do and if they see us they learn from us."

Chief Mike Koval and several officers were at the prayer walk, too. Koval says their presence shows police are living in the same community and concerned over the same issues about safety.



"We share more in common, that we all have a sanctity of life and that Madison is so much better than this," Koval tells 27 News. "When we come together and celebrate that oneness, that solidarity, putting an end to gun violence. So when they're giving me an opportunity to walk for something like that, there's no ifs, ands or buts. I'm all in."

Along with prayers, Pastor Allen says church leaders also want to get to the root of the problems that can lead to violence, looking at how they can help with issues of education, housing and jobs.