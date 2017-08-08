South Main St. back open in Verona, but came as cost to local business

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a project that took six weeks and cost $4-million, but Monday the new portion of South Main Street was opened for traffic.

A fresh new blacktop, brightly painted traffic lines, new sidewalks lined with metal light posts can now be seen.

But the upgrade came with a price for at least one local business. A.J. Ramirez, the owner of AJ's Pizzaria and Diner, said his restaurant saw a 44 percent drop in revenue compared to this time last year. He lost nearly $20,000, plus his personal savings during the construction period.

It forced Ramirez to come up with new strategies just to keep his business running.

"There's times I had to close mid-afternoon because I would be by myself to do a delivery. (I couldn't) afford a delivery driver. I would just lock the doors, go run to do the delivery and come back and hope I didn't lose any business," Ramirez said.

He's relieved that the new road is complete and it seems to already be driving in more customers. Monday's lunch hour was busier than usual, up 17 percent in sales for a Monday.

The City of Verona plans to celebrate the new portion of Main Street with an outdoor concert at Hometown Junction Park on August 18th. It will be free to the public and will go from 5p.m. - 8p.m.