Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gives away her final rose - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gives away her final rose

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is engaged.

But it's not to Madison native Peter Kraus.

31-year-old Peter made it to the final two on season 13, but had a difficult time saying he was ready to propose.

37-year-old Bryan Abasolo took home the final rose and proposed.

Hundreds gathered at WKOW's Bachelorette finale viewing party at the Twist Bar and Grille at the Radisson Hotel in Madison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.