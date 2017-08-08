Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gives away her final rose

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is engaged.

But it's not to Madison native Peter Kraus.

31-year-old Peter made it to the final two on season 13, but had a difficult time saying he was ready to propose.

37-year-old Bryan Abasolo took home the final rose and proposed.

Hundreds gathered at WKOW's Bachelorette finale viewing party at the Twist Bar and Grille at the Radisson Hotel in Madison.