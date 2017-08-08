Police in Madison on the hunt for suspects involved in a series of paintball shootings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are investigating at least five separate incidents that have been reported in less than 24 hours of people being shot by paintballs around the city on Monday.

Police say the shootings began downtown Sunday night around 11:00 pm, continuing into Monday on the city's eastside between 4:30 and 5:30 pm with another incident taking place Monday shortly after 10:30 pm downtown on Langdon Street.

Witnesses say the suspects may be operating a blue or black vehicle with dark tinted windows. If you have any information you're asked to contact police at 608.255.2345